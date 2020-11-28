COLUMBIA– Missouri Tiger football improved to (4-3), the first time they are above .500 in the Eliah Drinkwitz era with a commanding 41-0 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers will face the Arkansas Razorbacks next Saturday at home.
“I thought our defense really played lights out,” said Mizzou head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, in the post-game press conference.
Vanderbilt came into the contest at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference (0-7) and didn’t put up much of fight against the Tigers. The bright spot for Commodores came in the special team department as Vanderbilt soccer player, Sarah Fuller, suited up as the kicker. She replaced kickers Pierson Cooke and Wes Farley.
Usually protecting the net as a goalie, Sarah Fuller was invited to football practice earlier this week and after some impressive kicking was put on the active roster for today’s game. She is the first female to ever play in a power 5 conference (SEC, ACC, Big 12, Big 10, Pac-12) and made history with the opening second half kickoff.
For the Tigers, the household names Larry Rountree III and Nick Bolton were the stars. Rountree posted 160 yards rushing on 21 carries to go along with 3 touchdowns for Mizzou. Nick Bolton was flying to the ball to slow the Commodore offensive. He would have 9 tackles, a sack, and 2 TFLs (tackle for loss) with 6 of those tackles coming in the first quarter alone.
Redshirt freshman Connor Bazelak would have a productive day as he throws for 318 yards with an 81% completion rate. And the other weapon in the backfield, Tyler Badie, would have a big role in the offense as he caught 7 passes for 102 yards and rushed for 18 more yards plus a touchdown.
Eliah Drinkwitz was happy with the win but did not praise the overall season winning record.
“No, we will look at that when we are done with the season,” Drinkwitz exclaimed. “Were just trying to be 1-0 each week and right now were 1-0 and I’ll celebrate it until about 6:30… 7AM tomorrow, and we’ll be onto whoever were supposed to play.”
Earlier in the week, coach Drinkwitz had the Vanderbilt versus Mizzou headlines, from the 2019 game, printed and hung in each players’ locker for motivation. Last year, the Tigers were ranked 22 in the country before the Vanderbilt game which they lost 21-14.
Following Saturday's win, Nick Bolton and other players were asked about the motivation tactic from their head coach.
“It was one of those things, you see it every day,” Bolton said about the posted headlines. He would go on to acknowledge the ownership of Mizzou’s program that Eliah Drinkwitz has taken. “Coach Drinkwitz owning that, shows what he means to this program. He is always going to compete his best, if Mizzou as a whole isn’t playing good he puts that on himself.”
“We come in day in, day out and want to give our all for him,” said Bolton to finish off the questions about the first-year head coach.
The Missouri Tigers (4-3) will stay in Columbia for next week’s contest against Arkansas (3-5). It is the Battle Line Rivalry for the Tigers and Hogs a game that was moved from this Saturday November 28th, 2020, to next weekend due to Covid concerns. The kickoff time has yet to be announced.