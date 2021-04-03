On the same day that Missouri officially signed transfer guard Amari Davis the Tigers also got a commitment from Ball State transfer Jarron Coleman.
🐯🐯🐯🐯🐯 #longlive2x #ripmawmaw pic.twitter.com/GbFRPUqPLC— Boog 💂🏽♂️ (@jarron_coleman) April 3, 2021
Coleman is a 6'5", 205 pound guard from Indianapolis, IN who played three seasons at Ball State. He redshirted his first season in 2018-19 but burst onto the scene as a redshirt freshman the next season winning the Mid-American Conference Freshman of the Year award. Coleman was also named to the MAC's All-Freshman team after averaging 10.2 points per game to lead all freshmen in the conference. He also led all MAC freshmen with 5.3 rebounds per game and 3.2 assists per game.
Coleman averaged 13.2 points per game as a sophomore along with 5.2 rebounds per game. He broke his foot in practice before the season and his recovery from surgery held Coleman out until his season debut on January 16, 2021 against Northern Illinois. Coleman eventually settled in and scored in double figures in each of his last 5 games including a 33 point outburst against Toledo to close the season.
Amari Davis signed with Mizzou officially on Saturday after committing last week.
It's Official 🖊 📝 ✔️Welcome @Amari937 to the #Mizzou Hoops Family!#ToTheFinishLine 🏁🐅 pic.twitter.com/UesoBJ0dey— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) April 3, 2021
Davis averaged 17.1 points per game last season for Green Bay as a sophomore.
"Amari is a proven scorer and defender who can have an immediate impact in the SEC on both ends of the floor," said Missouri head coach Cuonzo Martin in a news release. "His ability to create scoring opportunities and finish at the rim will help us from the jump."
Missouri has received commitments from three transfers this offseason with Davis and Coleman joining former Kansas State Wildcat DaJuan Gordon committed to the Tigers on Friday night.