COLUMBA - Mizzou women's basketball announced the Tigers have signed Old Dominion transfer Skylah Travis on Thursday.
𝙎𝙄𝙂𝙉𝙀𝘿 📄🖊️Welcome to the #Mizzou family, Skylah Travis! 🙌#OurTownOurTeam 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/7Kx7UxJHiO— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) April 16, 2021
Head Coach Robin Pingeton commented on the transfer.
“We are thrilled to have Skylah joining our family,” Pingeton said. “Her athleticism, versatility and dynamic skill set, along with her passion for the game make her a really exciting addition to our roster for the next four years. Skylah’s authenticity, energy and humility are invaluable qualities that we know will have an instant impact on the court, in the locker room and in our family.”
Travis didn't play her freshman year at Old Dominion due to an injury, giving her four years of eligibility at Mizzou. Although inexperienced in college play the center did lead her high school team to a state tournament in 2019 where she recorded 17 points, 10 rebounds and 4 steals.
Meanwhile, redshirt senior Shug Dickson announced on Wednesday she will enter the transfer portal after one season with the Tigers.
1️⃣2️⃣ out pic.twitter.com/q14TahX3oa— MISUNDERSTOOD (@shugdickson) April 14, 2021