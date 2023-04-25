COLUMBIA - Missouri softball defeated SIUE in its final regular-season non-conference matchup of the season. With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-0 in midweek games this year.
COMING UP: It’s the last midweek softball game of the season as #Mizzou softball hosts SIUE on a 4-game home winning streak.@KOMUsports @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/0IxnlLF0zO— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) April 25, 2023
Freshman pitcher Cierra Harrison got the start for Missouri in the circle. She struck out two batters in the first inning.
Then, the Missouri offense starting things off with a bang. Cougars starting pitcher Kelsey Ray walked Jenna Laird, which brought up the Tiger's biggest batting threat in Alex Honnold.
Honnold launched a homerun into right field to put Missouri on the board 2-0 in the top of the first.
The Tigers kept things rolling as Kara Daly walked, Maddie Gallagher was hit by a pitch and Katie Chester walked to fill the bases. Daly and Gallagher scored from a Megan Moll shot into center field.
Missouri loaded the bases again when Payton Jackson got hit by a pitch and the Tigers returned to the top of their batting order.
Laird got hit by a pitch which scored Chester and gave the Tigers a five run lead.
Honnold added two more RBIs to her game total with a single that scored Jackson and Moll. Missouri ended the inning with a seven run advantage.
The Cougars got on the board in the top of the third. Hayley Palm singled to right center with two runners on base, scoring Lexi King who reached base on a fielders choice.
Missouri responded in the bottom of the inning. Megan Moll hit her second homerun of the season to bring the Tiger's lead back to seven runs. Laird hit a double with two outs, but was left on base.
Neither team scored after the third inning, and the Tigers came away with the win.
Missouri will return to SEC play on Friday with a series against Texas A&M in College Station.