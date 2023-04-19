COLUMBIA - Despite losing a three-run lead late in the game, Missouri escaped with a one-run victory over Kansas in the Border War game at Mizzou Stadium on Wednesday.
This was the Tigers' first win over Kansas since 2020 and the first victory over the Jayhawks in Columbia since 2015.
Mizzou jumped all over Jayhawks' starting pitcher Lizzy Ludwig in the first inning. Alex Honnold, who was named a top 25 finalist for the 2023 USA Softball Player of the Year award today, opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run to left field. This was Honnold's 10th home run of the year, a team high. Later in the inning, Maddie Gallagher continued her hot streak at the plate with an RBI double that made it a 3-0 Tigers lead.
Jordan Weber got the start in the circle for Mizzou and retired her first eight batters faced. With two outs in the third, Haleigh Harper put the Jayhawks on the board with a solo home run to left field.
In the sixth, Kansas would strike again. Lyric Moore drove in the Jayhawks' second run of the game with an RBI single. Then, after Missouri head coach Larissa Anderson brought in Laurin Krings to relieve Weber, Jenna Laird made an uncharacteristic error at shortstop on a softly hit groundball. This was just the second error all season for Laird, but it allowed the tying run to score from third base.
In the bottom half of the sixth, however, the Tigers would get that run back. After a double from Kara Daly, Julia Crenshaw snuck a groundball just fair down the third base line to bring in Daly.
Taylor Pannell secured the final two outs for the Tigers in the 7th to secure a 4-3 victory.
Missouri improves to 26-20 on the season and will host North Texas for a three-game series beginning on Friday.