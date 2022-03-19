COLUMBIA - No. 17 Missouri returned to Mizzou Softball Stadium Saturday afternoon to face No. 12 Northwestern and Ball State in the Tigers' first games of the Mizzou Classic.
Game One: Mizzou falls to No. 12 Northwestern in ten innings.
Laurin Krings got the start for the Tigers. Northwestern got on the board early off a Rachel Lewis solo home run in the first inning.
Mizzou responded and tied it up in the bottom of the second with a single from Alex Honnold that scored Casidy Chaumont.
The Wildcats pulled away in the top of the third. They got three runners on base with a couple walks and a defensive error from Missouri. Northwestern was able to capitalize on those defensive mistakes from the Tigers with a single and a sacrifice fly ball that scored three runs.
Honnold’s bat stayed hot in the bottom of the fourth. She sent a double to the corner in right field to bat in another run for the Tigers to make it 4-2.
After pitching three scoreless frames, Missouri took the lead for the first time in the game off to three hits, a walk and an Northwestern error. Brooke Wilmes batted in one and Jenna Laird batted in two to take the lead, 5-4.
Lewis got her second home run of the night off Krings in the top of the seventh to tie the game up at five.
A controversial call at the plate that would have been the Mizzou walk-off run did not go in the Tigers' favor, sending the game to extras.
CALLED OUT: Wilmes is called out at the plate on what would've been the walk off. Slowed down, it looks like she got her hand in there. Going into the bottom of the ninth, we're tied 5-5. @KOMUsports @carabrownsports pic.twitter.com/hQAXE3DR0G— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) March 19, 2022
Both teams put up two scoreless innings in extras. The universal tiebreaker was implemented starting in the tenth, meaning each team started with a runner on second. Northwestern capitalized on the automatic runner in scoring position and put up four runs before counting an out. The Wildcats exited the top of the tenth with a 9-5 lead.
In the bottom of the tenth, Riley Frizell drove in Mizzou's automatic baserunner, but the Tigers were unable to get anything else going, and lost game one of the day 9-6.
Game two: in progress against Stanford.