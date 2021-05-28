COLUMBIA- Eighth-seeded Mizzou softball lost to James Madison 2-1 in the Super Regional opener Friday night at Mizzou Stadium.
Hosting its first Super Regional since 2013, Missouri will now need to win the next two if the Tigers want to advance to the Women's College World Series.
After tossing her first career no-hitter in Mizzou's Regional clincher against Iowa State, Jordan Weber got the nod for Mizzou Friday in front of a record-breaking crowd of 2,632 fans at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
James Madison countered with Odicci Alexander and the two pitched a stalemate through six complete innings throwing nine strikeouts and 10 strikeouts, respectively. Weber had not allowed a hit through six innings.
The Dukes were the first to get anything going offensively in the top of the seventh. Alexander was the one to break up Weber's no-hitter on a base-hit to shortstop that she beat out.
JMU would go on to load the bases with one out, but Weber stayed in for the Tigers. Emily Phillips stepped up for JMU and hit a blooper single to shallow center, giving the Dukes the first run of the game.
Phillips was followed by Lauren Bernett who hit a sac-fly to left field with the bases still loaded. The pop-up recorded the out, but scored another for JMU and the Dukes led 2-0 going into the final half inning.
The Tigers stepped up to bat needing a big inning. They loaded the bases on a walk from Kendyll Bailey. Freshman Alex Honnold stepped in to pinch-hit and drew a four-pitch bases-loaded walk to bring Mizzou within one run and load the bases yet again, with two outs.
Lead-off hitter Brooke Wilmes came to the plate and was unable to capitalize, flying out for the final out.
JMU took the first game of the Super Regional series 2-1 behind stellar pitching from Alexander. This win extended the Dukes' win streak to 28.
The Tigers face elimination tomorrow in Game Two at 6:00 p.m., again at Mizzou Softball Stadium.