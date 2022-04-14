COLUMBIA - Casidy Chaumont's fifth inning home run was not enough to power the Missouri softball team to a win as MU lost its series opener to Georgia 4-3 on Thursday night.
Georgia's Jayda Kearney and Lyndi Rae singled in the first inning to put the Bulldogs on top early, 2-0. Missouri's Lauren Krings had a long first frame with 32 pitches in the first inning alone.
MU would respond and get one run back. Brooke Wilmes singled up the middle to score Jenna Laird in the bottom of the first inning.
Georgia answer with Sydney Kuma homering to center field in the top of the second inning to make the score 3-1.
In top of the third, Georgia's Ellie Armistead singled in what proved to be the game-winning run.
Mizzou's Kim Wert's cut into the lead with a RBI single in the bottom of third, making the score 4-2.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Tigers began to roar with Chaumont going yard for her sixth homer of the year to cut Mizzou's deficit to 4-3. However, the Tigers would get no closer.
Krings pitched five innings, finishing with seven strike outs. Her teammate Megan Schumacher came in for relief, allowing no runs to keep Missouri in the game.
The Tigers will face Georgia again Friday at noon and at 5 PM on Saturday to close out the series.