BIRMINGHAM- The Mizzou Softball team is picked to finish 8th in the SEC preseason coaches poll released on Thursday. Alabama is picked to win the conference. Only 13 of the SEC's 14 schools participate in softball with Vanderbilt being the only conference member that doesn't field a team.
Mizzou went 19-7 in 2020 including a sweep of Ole Miss in their lone SEC series before the season was cut short in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently the Tigers are scheduled to open up 2021 SEC play at Georgia on March 19th.
The Tigers are also ranked in both Top 25 preseason polls. Mizzou is 23rd in the coaches poll and 24th in the ESPN.com/USA Softball rankings. It's the first time Missouri has been ranked in either poll since 2017.
2021 SEC Softball preseason coaches poll
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Florida
4. Tennessee
5. Kentucky
6. Arkansas
7. Georgia
8. MISSOURI
9. South Carolina
10. Mississippi State
11. Auburn
12. Texas A&M
13. Ole Miss