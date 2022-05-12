7th seeded Missouri softball picked up an upset victory over no. 2 seed Alabama in the SEC tournament on Thursday. The Tigers advanced to the semifinals against No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers.
The last regular season matchup between the two teams on Sunday ended in controversy. A home run was called after a deep shot appeared to land in the field of play in favor of Alabama to win the game 3-1 and take the series.
Thursday's rematch began defensively, with neither team scoring in the first five innings. But the Tigers finally cracked senior pitcher Montana Fouts in the sixth inning, scoring first off a sacrifice fly from Kendyll Bailey.
The Crimson Tide got two outs, then Missouri gained another run off a single from freshman and former Jeff City Jay Kara Daly to make it 2-0.
Then an error at second base by Kali Heivilin allowed Alex Honnold to extend the Tigers lead to 3-0. Both teams finished with five hits, but Alabama's two errors proved costly with little offensive output.
Missouri starting pitcher Lauren Krings threw a complete game shutout with 3 strikeouts.
The Tigers have won ten in its last twelve games and are arguably playing their best softball of the season. Missouri plays Tennessee on Friday at 2 p.m.