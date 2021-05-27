COLUMBIA- As Mizzou prepared to face top-seeded and eventual National Champion UCLA in the deciding game of the Los Angeles Regional in 2019, head coach Larissa Anderson had a feeling.
"I'm watching our pitchers warm up in the bullpen during that 30 minutes in between games and I turned to (Mizzou hitting coach) Chris Malveaux and I said, 'we're going to Supers next year'," Anderson said on a recent Zoom press conference. "Obviously 2020 happened and we had no post-season but we knew we were going to Supers next year because of what we were able to do against UCLA."
The Tigers ran out of gas in that deciding game, losing 13-1. But their win over the Bruins earlier in the day to force the decisive game was the only loss UCLA suffered in the NCAA Tournament on their run to the 2019 National Championship. It set a new bar for Mizzou Softball under Anderson, who had inherited a program suffering from multiple ailments: the 2016 NCAA scandal that affected several Mizzou sports, a resulting post-season ban that loomed over their heads for over a year and doubt that the team could ever return to previous heights.
"The two postseasons that I've played in I've always played against the number 1 seed in the nation," said senior outfielder Brooke Wilmes, who had 6 hits in that Los Angeles Regional in 2019 and played against 2018 National Runner-up Oklahoma the year before.
"Really just going out and competing against those number 1 teams, I think that really has strengthened us as a team."
"We've just grown as a team in a lot of ways," said senior catcher Hatti Moore, who will play her final games at Mizzou Stadium this weekend.
"In the past there have people that have been on-board and some people that haven't," added Moore. "I think just everybody being on the same page taking advantage of their roles as best as they can in all ways to help the team has been good for us in every way."
"We knew what we had to coach. We knew what we needed in the dugout. We knew what we needed in the locker room. So now it was just a matter of going out and getting it," said Anderson. "And now we have it. We have the right people in the locker room. We have the right people on our team. So getting to where we felt like we were going to go is probably the greatest reward."
But winning the program's first Super Regional since 2011 will not be an easy endeavor. James Madison stands in Missouri's way. Current Auburn head coach Mickey Dean built the mid-major program from Harrisonburg, VA into an unlikely power, breaking 104 school records from 2013-2017 before departing for The Plains.
The Dukes just upset 9th seeded Tennessee to get to Columbia. Larissa Anderson understands their mindset from years leading Hofstra, where her team nearly upset South Carolina in the 2018 NCAA Regionals.
"The mid-majors are always out to try and prove everybody wrong," said Anderson.
"JMU is going to come here and want to destroy our entire season. So we can't take them lightly. We have to make sure that we stay focused and we counter-attack and we make adjustments and we got out and we try to be the aggressor and make them play to our level."
If the Tigers do that they could advance to the program's first Women's College World Series since 2011. The prospect of doing so has drawn former Mizzou players together as they have reached out to Anderson over the past two weeks to share their excitement and support.
"I got some emails from players from back in the Jay Miller era just saying they're just so proud to see Mizzou back on top," said Anderson. "That's been the overall message of people that are really paying attention."
If the Tigers can finish off one more weekend the entire college softball world will have to pay attention when they arrive at the World Series in Oklahoma City.
"There's a lot of excitement every day coming to practice," said Wilmes. "We're ready to get going."