SILLWATER - Missouri softball won 7-1 against Maine and lost to No. 3 Oklahoma State 6-3 on the first day of the Oklahoma State/Tulsa Invitational.
Game 1: Missouri wins 7-1 against Maine
Missouri softball won 7-1 against Maine. Cierra Harrison pitched for the Tigers and went a complete game with 81 pitches, only giving up 3 hits and 7 strikeouts.
The only score Harrison gave up was to Izzy Nieblas to score Grace McGouldrick for Maine.
The Tigers answered with a big second inning by playing small ball. The inning began with a Rock Bridge alumni Maddie Snider single to score Payton Jackson. Then, Jenna Laird's single scored Megan Moll.
.@MaddieSnider6 with a two-run blast to left center!!! The CoMo native with her first career home run. #Mizzou 6, Maine 1 | E5 | #OwnIt #MIZ 🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/Fg3uIXb9oQ— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 3, 2023
MU also got hot in the fifth inning with Jackson's single scoring Hannah McGivern. Maddie Snider also homered to center allowing her and Jackson to score. This is Snider's first career homerun.
In the bottom of the sixth, Jefferson City High School standout Kara Daly grounded out and Alex Honnold scored on the fielders choice.
The tigers won 7-1.
Game 2: Missouri Tigers lose 6-3 to Oklahoma State
ALEX HONNOLD!! AL PAL with a solo blast to center!!#Mizzou 1, OSU 0 | M1 | #OwnIt #MIZ 🐯🥎 pic.twitter.com/dNlSuvNJpG— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) March 3, 2023
Missouri got on the board with a solo homer from Alex Honnold in the first inning.
Oklahoma State started to figure out starting pitcher Laurin Krings in the fourth inning by scoring 3 runs to take the lead 3-1.
Laurin Krings would end her night in the fourth inning going 3.1 innings, giving up 3 runs. She had 69 pitches and threw 45 strikes. Tigers Jordan Weber would come in to relieve pitch.
Weber gave up a double in the fifth that scored 3 runs for the Cowgirls and made the score 6-1. The Tigers answer in the bottom of the frame with a two-run homer from Julia Crenshaw.
In relief, Weber went 1.2 innings, allowing 3 runs and 2 hits for the 8 batters she faced. Emma Nichols pitched the last inning going scoreless, facing 4 batters and allowing just 1 hit. MU would not be able to come back and lost 6-3.
The tigers improve to 13-5 on the season and will play a doubleheader with Tulsa tomorrow.