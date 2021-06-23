After initially saying she would forgo the extra year of eligibility provided to all college athletes because of the pandemic, Mizzou catcher Hatti Moore announced on Wednesday evening she will in fact return for the 2022 season.
surprise!!!!! @MizzouSoftball pic.twitter.com/lxOU0orkbZ— hatti moore 🌙 (@hattilayne) June 24, 2021
"Mizzou has been my home for the past four years and I appreciate all of the opportunities that I have been given," said Moore in a social media post. "I am so thankful for my Mizzou Softball family and the friendships I have made throughout the years. With that being said, after much consideration, I have decided to use my remaining year of eligibility."
Moore started all 59 games for Mizzou's Super Regional team and tied Kim Wert for the team lead with 17 home runs.