COLUMBIA - No. 17 Tennessee defeated the Missouri Tigers Tuesday night 80-61. It's the fourth straight loss for the Tigers as they fall to 10-18 on the season.
The Volunteers were led by Kennedy Chandler's 23 points on 9-12 shooting from the field and 2-4 from the three point line. He also add 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Tennessee also got an efficient boost from Victor Bailey Jr. who had 14 points on 4-9 shooting.
Mizzou's offense was stagnant again, shooting just 36.5% from the field and 25% from the three. Tonight's 61 points were the most for Mizzou since defeating Ole Miss 74-68 on Feb. 12.
Javon Pickett was the leading scorer for the Tigers tonight. He had 16 points and also added 3 rebounds, but fouled out with 1:51 left in the second half.
"I thought we weren't as strong in the second half. I thought they got some offensive rebounds in the second. I thought Kennedy played a really good game for a true freshman, but he's got a lot of games under his belt." Head Coach Cuonzo Martin said about the game.
Mizzou will look to get back on track on the road at LSU Saturday night. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.