COLUMBIA - Missouri came into its final regular season game searching for bowl eligibility and trying to reclaim the Battle Line Trophy. The Tigers killed two birds with one stone, qualifying for a bowl game and taking back the trophy from the Arkansas Razorbacks with a 29-27 victory.
"We wanted it so bad. We tried not to make it bigger than it was, but at the end of the day, we knew that we were playing for one more," Missouri head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. "For Barrett [Banister] not being able to play this game, everybody really wanted to win so he could have one more game and to get him that trophy. That trophy means a whole hell of a lot to him and our team."
Arkansas received the ball to start the game, but it quickly went to Missouri after the defense forced a three-and-out. The Razorbacks drive was capped off by an Isaiah McGuire sack for a loss of seven yards.
McGuire returned Friday after leaving the New Mexico State game with an injury, but he was not fully back to health. It was revealed during the postgame press conference was playing with a separated shoulder, but it wouldn't stop him from playing against Arkansas.
"I trusted the doctors and what they told me. It really couldn't get worse, I knew it was something that I could ready for by game day, and today I was ready to come out and play for my teammates," McGuire said. "The training staff did a great job treating it through the week and it's definitely better."
"For him to come back after an AC separation and to put his teammates first, put this team first, put this rivalry first, put this state first, instead of saying, 'Well, I've had a really good year and I could opt out and save for the NFL and all that.' He didn't even flinch," Drinkwitz said. "Kudos to him for putting Mizzou and his brotherhood first."
McGuire finished the game with five total tackles, two sacks, and two tackles for loss.
The Missouri offense was on point throughout the first half as the Tigers scored on their first four possessions for the first time this season.
Missouri has been utilizing Brady Cook's speed more often, and it didn't take long to see Saturday as the first offensive play for Missouri was a Cook 27-yard run.
The drive would stall at the Arkansas 23-yard line, resulting in a Harrison Mevis 40-yard field goal for the Tigers to take a 3-0 lead. However, it was only the 4th time this season Missouri scored on its opening possession.
The Razorbacks answered as quarterback KJ Jefferson went untouched for a three-yard touchdown run to give Arkansas a 7-3 lead.
But Brady Cook showed why he's a quarterback, not a running back, on the next drive. Cook completed 4-5 of passes, two each to Dominic Lovett and Mookie Cooper, for 69 yards before handing it off to Cody Schrader for a three-yard touchdown run to take back the lead, 10-7.
The Tiger defense forced another three-and-out before we got see Missouri's best drive of the day. Cook completed a pass to Lovett for 55 yards before the end of the first quarter, giving momentum to Missouri as the teams flip sides.
Cook started the second quarter by giving the Tigers their largest lead of the game on a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 17-7.
But the Razorbacks would not go away quietly. A 12-play drive ended with a jump ball in the endzone between Kris Abrams-Draine and Arkansas wide receiver Matt Landers that was ruled as a 27-yard touchdown for the Razorbacks, cutting their deficit to 17-14. The drive also consisted of two sacks, one by Isaiah McGuire and the other by Johnny Walker.
Missouri did get back to the red zone on their next drive, thanks to Cook having 67 rushing yards on four carries. But the drive stalled again on the Arkansas 10-yard line as Mevis made it 20-14 with a 27-yard field goal.
"His rushing ability was really what separated us this game and gave us a chance to win," Drinkwitz said. "He gets beat to hell, he's got shoulder issues and all that kind of stuff, but he keeps getting up and looking at me with that smile on his face, and says, 'Let's go'."
Arkansas was able to take back the lead again with an eight-yard touchdown pass from KJ Jefferson to Raheim Sanders to cap off an 11-play drive for a 21-20 lead.
The Tigers appeared to be driving towards the end of the first half but opted not to go for it on fourth-and-one from their 48-yard line as they trailed by one at halftime.
But the Tigers did go for it to start the second half. Missouri had fourth-and-two on the Arkansas 45-yard line as Brady Cook hit Dominic Lovett on a slant for a first down.
Missouri capitalized on the drive as Cook connected with Luther Burden on a quick hitch and Burden makes his defender miss to go for a 23-yard touchdown. An intercepted two-point conversion kept the Tigers' lead at 26-21.
The Missouri defense ramped up the pressure in the second half. After a Martez Manuel sack, KJ Jefferson was able to avoid a sack on the next play, but instead, threw an interception to Daylan Carnell as the Tigers had the ball and momentum deep in Arkansas territory.
"Daylan Carnell is a big time player. Big time players make big time plays in big time games, and we needed it. He stepped right up," Drinkwitz said.
Missouri looked to have found the endzone after the turnover, but a 17-yard touchdown run by Cody Schrader was called back for offensive holding and the Tigers were forced to kick a field goal to make it 29-21.
The Razorbacks responded with a field goal of their own to cut the deficit back to five and forced Missouri to have its first three-and-out of the day.
Good field position, chunk plays, and penalties on the Tigers appeared to give Arkansas a chance to jump back in front as the Razorbacks had first-and-goal from the two-yard line. But the Tiger defense held the Razorbacks to a goal line stand and Arkansas Head Coach Sam Pittman decided to go conservative and take the three points to bring the score to 29-27.
Both offenses were having problems the rest of the way. Missouri looked to be driving after a Cody Schrader 29-yard run brought them to midfield, but two penalties stopped them in their tracks and forced the Tigers to punt.
The Razorbacks had worse luck against the Missouri defense. A short completion and a sack by Kristian Williams placed Arkansas at third-and-long from their own three-yard line.
The Razorbacks would have to punt, but freshman wide receiver Mekhi Miller tips the ball off the kick. It appeared that Missouri was in control with great field position and momentum.
But a three-and-out, including an Arkansas sack, pushes the Tigers back a couple yards, giving Harrison Mevis a long field goal attempt. It would be Mevis' only miss of the night as the 55-yard attempt went wide right, giving the Razorbacks the ball down two on their own 37-yard line with 4:15 remaining in the game.
But the Missouri defense came up clutch again. The Tigers brought the pressure to have their seventh sack on the night, forcing another three-and-out and punt.
A false start penalty on Missouri looked to doom the Tigers, but Brady Cook found Mekhi Miller for 22 yards on third-and-four to help dwindle down the clock and force Arkansas to use their timeouts.
"He had to make a heck of a catch, he knew what to do with it, so I'm really proud of him," Drinkwitz said.
Missouri would punt, but the Razorbacks would only have 14 seconds left to tie or win the game. The final play resulted in multiple laterals from the Razorbacks, but the ball eventually landed on the ground and recovered by Dreyden Norwood as the Tigers win 29-27.
"We signed up for a 12 round fight and this is round 12, and everything we worked for; January, bleachers in the summer, two-a-days, nothing had defeated us and we weren't letting the 12th round defeat us either," Drinkwitz said.
Brady Cook finished 16-26 for 242 yards and one passing touchdown, alongside leading Missouri with 18 carries for 138 yards and one rushing touchdown. Dominic Lovett was the leading receiver for the Tigers with six catches for 130 yards.
For the Arkansas, KJ Jefferson was 20-27 for 212 yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception, along with 38 rushing yards on 19 carries and a rushing touchdown. Matt Landers finished with four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.
The Razorbacks' Raheim Sanders entered Saturday's game as the ninth-leading rusher in all of FBS, second in the SEC, and was coming off of 232 yard performance that included three rushing touchdowns. The Tigers' defense held him to 47 yards on 10 carries.
Missouri improves to 6-6 (3-5 in SEC) to become bowl eligible for the third straight season under Drinkwitz and winning seven of the nine meetings against Arkansas since joining the SEC.
The Tigers wills have to wait till Sunday, Dec. 4 to find out which bowl game they will appear in.
"Honestly, I don't give a crap where we play. It's a bowl game, it's a celebration, and wherever our administration thinks is best for us to go, we'll saddle up and go," Drinkwitz said.