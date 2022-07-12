The Southeastern Conference announced the players who will represent their schools at next week's SEC Football Media Days on Tuesday and Mizzou is taking a trio of veterans. Graduate Student wide receiver Barrett Banister, Senior safety Martez Manuel and Senior defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire will join head coach Eliah Drinkwitz when the Tigers help kick-off the week-long event on Monday in Atlanta.
Banister has made four straight SEC Academic Honor Rolls while serving as a reliable receiver on the field. He's coming off a senior season that included 25 catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.
Manuel is healthy following offseason elbow surgery. The former Rock Bridge Bruin was a captain last year and was third on the team with 77 tackles as a junior. Manuel missed all of spring football recovering from a torn UCL but is 100 percent for Fall Camp. He has 142 career tackles in 3 seasons.
McGuire is hoping to build on a break-out junior season in 2021. The senior from Tulsa, OK was the SEC's Defensive Lineman of the Week once last year and was second on the team with 14 tackles for loss. McGuire has 9 career sacks in three seasons.
Mizzou will be in the second group on Monday's opening day of SEC Media Days. The Tigers will do interviews and hold press conferences from 1 pm CT until 4:45 pm. KOMU 8 Sports will have a crew in Atlanta for complete coverage on komu.com, KOMU 8 News and @KOMUSports on Twitter.