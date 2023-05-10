COLUMBIA- After 10 weeks serving in an interim role Mizzou elevated Bianca Turati to Head Tennis Coach on Wednesday. Turati had been the interim coach since late February. She becomes the 12th head coach in program history, replacing Chris Wooten.
"Coach Turati showcased the qualities we look for in a head coach – a tireless recruiter, a fierce competitor and a coach who cares about and brings out the best in her student-athletes," said Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois in a news release. "Her experience playing at the highest levels of tennis helped her stand out in a competitive search."
Turati is a former professional tennis player who was a two-time All-American in college at the University of Texas. She won the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year Award a year after winning the conference's Freshman of the Year honor. Originally from Italy, Turati had a short pro career from 2020 to 2022 before retiring and getting into coaching.
Turati takes over a struggling program that finished 11-16 this year and has churned through coaches over the past decade. Mizzou hasn't produced a NCAA postseason participant since 2016, when Bea Machado Santos and Amina Ismail qualified for doubles, losing in the 1st round. Turati is the program's fourth head coach since 2016. She hopes to be the catalyst that turns things around.
"We want to compete with the best teams in the Southeastern Conference and build a program our fans and alums can be proud of," said Turati in the news release announcing her hiring. "We all have high expectations, and I look forward to continuing to help our student-athletes achieve success on and off the court."