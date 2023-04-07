COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers fell to Alabama 4-1 Friday afternoon at Country Club of Missouri. This was Missouri's first game in Columbia since Sept. 25, 2022.
Per NCAA rules, games must be played indoors if the high temperature for the day is less than 50 degrees. With Mizzou Tennis Complex going through renovations, the Tigers have been playing home games at Cooper Tennis complex in Springfield.
The game was also the first game for Interim Head Coach Bianca Turati in mid-MO.
Missouri took the lead early, earning the doubles point, before being swept by the Crimson Tide in singles.
The Mizzou Athletic Department showed their support at Friday's match. Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, men's head basketball coach Dennis Gates and the team, head football coach Eli Drinkwitz, head soccer coach Stefanie Golan, and gymnastics head coach Shannon Welker were all in attendance.
Missouri has lost six-straight SEC matches this season, as they head back to Springfield to face Auburn.