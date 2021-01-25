COLUMBIA- Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz confirmed that the Tigers are finalizing the hiring process with Jethro Franklin to become the new defensive line coach. Powermizzou.com first reported the news on Sunday afternoon.
"He's a guy that has a tremendous amount of history both in the NFL and in college," said Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz.
"A guy who knows technique and details and somebody who I think can really help us grow in the defensive line room and in recruiting."
Franklin is a long-time NFL defensive coach who most recently worked as the defensive line coach of the Seattle Seahawks in 2019. He has also worked for the Raiders (2015-17), Texans (2007-08), Buccaneers (2006) and Packers (2004-2004). Franklin's college experience includes stops at Fresno State, UCLA, Southern California, Temple and Miami.
Franklin replaces Brick Haley who parted ways with the program after 4 seasons as Mizzou's defensive line coach.
"Just felt like it was an opportunity for us to have a fresh start, respectfully to Coach Haley and the job he's done here," said Drinkwitz. "It was an opportunity for us to start new and go in a different direction and I felt like I needed to do that."
"I know Jethro real well," said new Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks. "Our relationship goes all the way back to college when we were both on the recruiting trail and he was at the University of Southern California and I was at the University of Washington."
"Great communicator, great teacher. He's developed players over the years," added Wilks. "He's a guy that I feel like is going to bring a lot to the program."