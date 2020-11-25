COLUMBIA- Four different Tigers scored in double-figures and Mizzou used hot shooting and stifling defense to turn a ten point halftime lead into a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts in the season opener.

Mark Smith led Missouri with 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting.  He knocked down three straight three pointers in the second half and added an ally-oop dunk that brought the socially-distanced crowd to its feet.

Javon Pickett scored 11 points off the bench, Xavier Pinson had 17 points with 4 assists and Dru Smith added 16 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists.

Senior Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri on the glass with a game-high 12 rebounds and just missed a double-double with 8 points.

Mizzou's next home game is December 9 when the Tigers host Liberty.

