COLUMBIA- Four different Tigers scored in double-figures and Mizzou used hot shooting and stifling defense to turn a ten point halftime lead into a 91-64 win over Oral Roberts in the season opener.
Mark Smith led Missouri with 18 points on 7 for 10 shooting. He knocked down three straight three pointers in the second half and added an ally-oop dunk that brought the socially-distanced crowd to its feet.
.@MizzouHoops out here throwing lobs 💥 pic.twitter.com/WjRFv7GIlo— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 26, 2020
Javon Pickett scored 11 points off the bench, Xavier Pinson had 17 points with 4 assists and Dru Smith added 16 points with 5 rebounds and 6 assists.
Senior Jeremiah Tilmon led Missouri on the glass with a game-high 12 rebounds and just missed a double-double with 8 points.
Mizzou's next home game is December 9 when the Tigers host Liberty.