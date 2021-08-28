COLUMBIA - The Tigers opened the season with three straight losses as they fell to Creighton on Saturday.
The Tigers played a tough Bluejays offense that handed them their second loss by sweep on the weekend.
Mizzou held strong particularly in the first set after a five-point comeback to make it an even 20-20 towards the end of the set. Creighton still pulled away at the end ton win the first, 25-21.
S1: #Mizzou falls in the first set after coming back to tie it at 20. @KOMUsports MIZ 21CRE 25— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) August 28, 2021
The Bluejays blew past Mizzou 25-10 and 25-13 in the last two sets, respectively. The Tigers looked scattered at times on defense, and the inexperienced offense was unable to put away rallies.
HIGHLIGHTS: #Mizzou volleyball falls to Creighton in the final game of their opening weekend. It looks to be a rebuild year for the Tigers as they bring up a big group of young players. They turned to Anna Dixon this afternoon who turned 11 kills and 11 digs.@KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/TpOiJcqJLo— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) August 28, 2021
On Friday, the team dropped their first two matches of the season on their opening day.
The Tigers got swept on their first match against the Saint Louis University Billikens 25-20, 25-19 and 25-23.
Mizzou later fought against the Kansas City Roos and generally kept it close in all four sets of the match, but ultimately fell to the Roos 3-1.
Anna Dixon led the way for Mizzou on Saturday's sweeping loss against Creighton with 11 kills and 11 digs.
#Mizzou volleyball gets swept 3-0 by Creighton in quick deciding set. Anna Dixon led the way with 11 kills and 11 digs. @KOMUsports S3:MIZ 13CRE 25— Kayler Smith (@KaylerSmithTV) August 28, 2021
Mizzou Volleyball hopes to break the three straight losing streak next Friday when they travel to Louisville to play the Cardinals at 6:00 p.m.