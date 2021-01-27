COLUMBIA- The Missouri volleyball team will return to the court this weekend for a two-game series against the LSU Tigers to begin the spring portion of their season. They closed out their fall portion 6-2 and ranked eighth nationally, and will begin the spring ranked number 17.
Mizzou will dress only 11 players to start the spring as Leketor Member-Meneh opted out of the season last fall and middle blocker Tyanna Omazic remains out from a torn ACL and PCL that she sustained in October against Kentucky.
"I'm really excited about the pieces we do have. We've only got 11, but we've got 11 studs," said head coach Josh Taylor. "Less than two percent of high school female volleyball players play Division 1 and that's an absurd percentage, and just to even be in our gym is a privilege."
Despite lacking in numbers, the Tigers still found offensive success on the shoulders of SEC star outside hitter Kylie Deberg. Deberg led Mizzou every match in kills and marked 148 total kills in their eight fall season games.
Deberg says that communication was an issue in the fall, as could be seen often when the Tigers were trailing an opponent. However, Deberg sees the smaller team as a possible benefit.
"We can get really quiet sometimes, but this spring, we've really put an emphasis on communicating and communicating well towards each other. Having a smaller number, that's just easier to do with everyone," said Deberg.
The spring campaign features a 16-game all-SEC slate in two-game series. The Tigers' toughest opponent is the number 11 Florida Gators whom they will face next weekend.
The regular season will wrap up March 25 pending any makeup games tacked on to the end of the season, and then the NCAA will commence with a Division 1 NCAA Tournament. Championship selections are set for April 4 and the final rounds will take place April 23-25. The Tigers have not missed a tournament since the 2014 season.
This weekend's season opener will feature a battle of the Tigers, with Mizzou hosting LSU at Hearnes Center. Mizzou has won their last eight consecutive games against LSU, including last season's sweep over the Tigers from Baton Rouge.
The first match of the series is this Friday at 6 p.m., and the Tigers will both turn around and play again Saturday at 8 p.m.