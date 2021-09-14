COLUMBIA- Kansas State brought out the brooms as they defeated Mizzou Volleyball in a three set sweep on Tuesday afternoon at the Hearnes Center.
While the first set finished 25-23, the Kansas State Wildcats made sure to capitalize on the first set by winning the next two sets 25-20. Mizzou has now lost 4 straight matches and 12 consecutive sets.
While Mizzou's Anna Dixon had 13 kills and a .267 hit percentage, Kansas State's Jayden Nembhard had 17 kills, 6 errors, and a .324 hit percentage.
The Kansas State Wildcats improve to 7-2 on the season while Mizzou sits at at 2-8 on the season.
Mizzou travels to the Redbird Classic at Illinois State this weekend where the Tigers will face Illinois and North Texas on Friday and the host Illinois State Redbirds on Saturday.