BIRMINGHAM- The Southeastern Conference announced on Friday that Missouri's game with Arkansas that was originally scheduled for Saturday will be made up on December 5th. The Conference will schedule many games week to week moving forward. Doing so will allow the SEC to get many of the games that have been postponed in recent weeks made up, including the annual showdown between Alabama and LSU which will also be played on Saturday December 5th.
The December 5th slate of games in the SEC now looks like this:
Arkansas at Missouri
Alabama at LSU
Florida at Tennessee
South Carolina at Kentucky
Texas A&M at Auburn
Vanderbilt at Georgia
Mizzou will have two games remaining after they play Arkansas: at Mississippi State and home for Georgia. The SEC will schedule those games in the coming weeks.