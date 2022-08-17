COLUMBIA- The Mizzou women's basketball team will open SEC play on December 29th at home against Kentucky. That will be the first of 18 conference games the Tigers will play in the 2022-23 season, as announced on Wednesday.
The Tigers’ trail 📆#OurTownOurTeam 🐯🏀 pic.twitter.com/zs57Fwmkmw— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) August 17, 2022
The Tigers will play back to back road games to start 2023, at Auburn on New Year's Day and at Alabama on January 5th. They will return home for a pair of games against Arkansas and LSU before traveling to defending National Champion South Carolina on January 15th.
Mizzou hosts traditional powerhouse Tennessee on January 22nd before closing the month at Georgia and Kentucky. February starts with a home game against Vanderbilt on the 2nd before another home contest with Alabama on the 5th. The Tigers travel to Arkansas February 12th before returning to Mizzou Arena to face Mississippi State on the 16th.
Mizzou's last multi-game road trip starts on February 20th with a trip to Texas A&M followed by at Ole Miss. The regular season ends at home for Missouri on February 26th against the Florida Gators.
The 2023 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament will take place March 1st to the 5th in Greenville, SC. Game times and TV information for all of Mizzou's 2022-23 SEC games will be released at a later time.