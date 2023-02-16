COLUMBIA - Losing eight of their last nine games, Mizzou women's basketball picked up a much-needed win over Mississippi State on Thursdsay.
Mizzou started the game how they've looked recently: sloppy and flat. The Bulldogs splashed three pointers early on, and they led 16-10 at the end of the 1st quarter.
However, the Tigers woke up and showcased inspiring offense. Forward Hayley Frank and freshman guard Ashton Judd led the scoring surge, as Mizzou was up 32-28 at halftime.
In the 3rd quarter, the Tigers picked up right where they left off. Judd knocked down 2 triples in less than a minute, and then Lauren Hansen midway through the period hit a 3 which put her to 1,000 career points in college. Mizzou finished the quarter strong, leading 53-45 heading into the final period.
Tiger buckets in the 4th quarter only came from three players, but that was enough to hold on to the lead. Frank, Hansen, and Judd were too much for the Bulldogs, as Mizzou defeated Mississippi State 75-62. With 21 seconds left, Frank made two free throws which made her 10th all-time in points scored for Mizzou.
The trio of Frank, Hansen, and Judd combined for 59 of Mizzou's 75 points, shooting 10/16 from deep. The Tigers also played with active hands on the defensive end, forcing 15 steals.
Coach Robin Pingeton's squad travels to College Station next, as the Tigers look to continue this momentum against Texas A&M on Monday at 6 pm on the SEC Network.