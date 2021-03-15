The Mizzou women's basketball team is postseason-bound after accepting an at-large big to the WNIT on Monday night.  Mizzou's opponent, game site and game date will be revealed at a later time when the entire bracket is released.

Missouri finished the season with a 9-11 record.  The Tigers had several non-conference games cancelled early in the season due to quarantines and contact tracing thanks to COVID-19.  That included 4 straight games from November 29th to December 10th, which hampered Mizzou's ability to get their overall record over the .500 mark for the season.  Mizzou went 5-9 in SEC play, with two of their three conference games that were postponed thanks to COVID outbreaks at other schools not being rescheduled.  

The WNIT will have a smaller field than usual due to the pandemic.  32 women's basketball teams will compete at starting this Friday at 8 regional sites in Charlotte, NC, Rockford, IL, Ft. Worth, TX and Memphis, TN.  

