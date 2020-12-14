COLUMBIA- 20th ranked Missouri State rode an early wave to a big lead and held off Mizzou on Monday night 72 to 58. It was Missouri's first game since the season opener on November 27th as the Tigers canceled four straight games due to COVID-19 cases within the program.
"Iit's a tough one," said head coach Robin Pingeton. "It's frustrating, it's unfortunate but we've got to find a way to turn this into a positive and we've got a quick turn around on Wednesday."
Ladazhia Williams led Missouri in scoring and rebounding with 15 points and 8 boards. Hayley Frank chipped in with 12 points including a pair of buzzer-beaters to close the 2nd and 3rd quarters. Her basket to end the 3rd quarter pulled Missouri within 5 points but the Tigers would get no closer on an up and down night for Mizzoul.
"There was definitely stretches of the game where I absolutely loved just the way we stuck together and battled, the excitement we had," said Frank. "But then I felt like at other times we kind of showed a little bit of deflation."
Mizzou has a quick turnaround. The Tigers host New Orleans on Wednesday at 7 pm at Mizzou Arena.