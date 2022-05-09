Missouri head women's basketball coach Robin Pingeton filled the opening on her coaching staff on Monday by hiring Jasmine James. James comes to Mizzou after spending the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Tennessee Tech.
James was an All-SEC player at Georgia before playing four seasons of professional basketball in the WNBA and overseas. She was a head coach at the high school level along with a stint as an assistant coach at SIU-Edwardsville.
“She was a high-level player in the Southeastern Conference at Georgia and has been a head coach at the high-school level," said Robin Pingeton in a news release. "I am looking forward to seeing her impact our current and future Tigers on and off the court.”
“Coach Pingeton and her staff have created and nurtured a first-class women's basketball program that represents everything that I relish within an organization,” James said in a news release. "I am beyond elated to be able to be a part of the Mizzou women's basketball family and add to that continued growth!”
James replaces former Mizzou assistant Ashleen Bracey who left the program to become the head coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago in late March.