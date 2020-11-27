COLUMBIA- Robin Pingeton's Mizzou women's basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with an impressive win over North Alabama. Trailing at halftime the Tigers put up a 30 point 3rd quarter to take control of the game. Though the game featured a smaller crowd, socially-distanced benches and enhanced COVID-19 safety protocols the Tigers were happy to be back on the floor.
"It was different but it felt great to be back," said Pingeton.
"I'm excited about this season, I'm excited about this team. Obviously we've got a lot of work to do yet, which wer'e supposed to. It's the beginning of the season. But I also thought you saw some flashes of some really exciing things."
The Tigers were led in scoring by sophomore Hayley Frank. Frank scored 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting and also led Mizzou with 11 rebounds. Aijah Blackwell added 21 points and 10 rebounds as the two sophomores picked up right where they left off as freshmen. Newcomer Ladazhia Williams, a transfer from South Carolina who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules, scored 18 points in her Missouri debut.
The Tigers go on the road for the first time on Sunday when they travel to Saint Louis University for a 2 pm game against the Billikens.