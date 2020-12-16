COLUMBIA - Mizzou women's basketball are 2-1 going into conference play after an 84-45 win over New Orleans on Wednesday.
This was just the team's third game of the season after being shut down for 17 due to game cancellations. Head Coach Pingeton was ready to get some momentum back.
"Just haven't been on the court a lot together and still finding that fine line with what that looks like offensively and how to put each other in good positions," Pingeton said. "I believe in this team. We're gonna get there."
The Tigers were looking for redemption after a loss to their in-state rival Missouri State on Monday. They got it.
Mizzou started a 17-2 run and New Orleans couldn't catch up. Redshirt junior Ladazhi Williams ended the night with 14 points. Sophomore Aijha Blackwell had the team high for the night with 16 points.