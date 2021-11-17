COLUMBIA - Missouri women's basketball traveled to St. Louis University Wednesday for their first road matchup of the season at Chaifetz Arena. The Tigers led most of the way and downed the Billikens 69 to 53.
"Our first road trip, you never know for sure how that's all going to play out, but our girl's did a great job," said Missouri women's basketball head coach, Robin Pingeton.
St. Louis native, Aijha Blackwell was dominant recording her third double-double of the season with 15 points and 14 rebounds against SLU. Blackwell is averaging 18 points so far this season.
"She's so athletic and so explosive, but I think coming back to St. Louis probably tried to make some things happen, she has the ability to make things happen, she's just so much better when she takes those rhythm shots," said Pingeton. "I thought she passed up on some shots that we would've liked her to take later on in the game, but overall the maturity we've seen on and off the court, so proud of her, one heck of a player, a very special player."
Freshman Izzy Higginbottom put up 17 points Thursday in just her third college game.
"She's a young lady that loves to compete and it's always been team first, and you know we knew going in that she would be able to score on three different levels," said Pingeton. "The thing I'm been most impressed with Izzy is just how much she's grown defensively."
Although unbeaten so far, Coach Pingeton said that there's still room for growth.
"We didn't play perfect, we got a lot of work to do, a lot to do on both ends of the court," said Pingeton. "I thought we played physical, and we definitely needed to do that against a taller opponent."
Missouri women's basketball looks to keep their win streak alive as they take on Idaho State at Mizzou Arena, Sunday, Nov. 21.