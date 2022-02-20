COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team hosted a very evenly matched Mississippi State team in a women's/men's double header at Mizzou Arena on Sunday. The games were rescheduled as a double-header after being canceled because of COVID-19 earlier this season.
Mizzou defeated the Bulldogs in a tight game, but never trailed on their way to a 10-point victory, 76-66.
Hayley Frank was honored before the game with a special ball for scoring 1000 career points, which she did on a free throw at Georgia on Thursday. Frank then led the Tigers with 19 points including several clutch baskets in the 4th quarter.
It looked to be a possibly high scoring affair after one period. The Tigers were hitting from behind the arc; Lauren Hansen and Hayley Frank both had hit two, and Haley Troup hit one three in the first quarter. Mizzou led 21-16.
Aijha Blackwell will be back and available for Mizzou today as the Tigers take on Mississippi St followed by the same matchup on the men's side.
Aijha Blackwell did not travel with the team to Georgia because she was not meeting program standards, according to head coach Robin Pingeton. She did not start against the Bulldogs, but returned to the floor for the Tigers late in the first period.
Izzy Higgenbottom came out in the second quarter firing. She had two quick threes to put Mizzou up by eight.
Caterrion Thompson, who scored a career-high 27 points against Mizzou in MSU's win over the Tigers in January, hit two threes in the second quarter. That brought Mississippi State within five points of Missouri. The Bulldogs' Anastasia Hayes knocked down a jumper at the buzzer to cut Mizzou's lead to two at the half. The Tigers led 34-32 at the break.
Troup and Frank both had eight in the first half. Thompson led all scorers in the first half with 10.
The teams rolled out of the half slow with only a combined seven points in the first five minutes of the half. In stark contrast to the first half, the Tigers only shot three threes and missed all of them in the third quarter.
10 points came in the paint for the Tigers and they entered the fourth quarter with a 51-42 lead.
That quickly dwindled on a 13-4 run by the Bulldogs to start the fourth quarter that brought Mississippi State even with the Tigers at 55. Blackwell made Mizzou's first three-pointer in the second half with about five minutes to go to take the lead back, which kicked off an 8-0 run for the Tigers.
Mizzou held onto that lead to win. The Tigers made 11 3-pointers, shooting 50 percent from beyond the arc to help seal the win.
"Really happy for our team, our players," Pingeton said. "They've been resilient, they fought through it, and it was a really good win for us against a good team."
Thompson led all scorers with 21 for the Bulldogs and Troup led the Tigers with 19 points. Blackwell put up a double-double with 14 points and an impressive 18 rebounds in her return.
"I'm growing. I'm growing as a person. I'm growing as a basketball player," Blackwell said. "[My teammates] were really encouraging to me coming back."
The Tigers honored one senior, LaDazhia Williams, before the game. Williams spent two years at South Carolina before transferring to Mizzou for the past three seasons. Fellow senior Haley Troup plans to utilize her extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA due to the Covid-19 pandemic and return next season.
The Tigers have their final home game against Kentucky on Thursday at 7 p.m. before they finish their season at Florida next Sunday at 11 a.m. Mizzou sits at ninth in the conference.