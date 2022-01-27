Missouri women's basketball couldn't get back in the game as they trailed throughout their matchup with Mississippi State and lost Thursday night 77-62 in Starkville. The Tigers move to 4-4 in Southeastern conference play.
The game started with a surprising coaching decision. Missouri guard Aijah Blackwell did not start, instead the Tigers looked to LaDazhia Williams to start the game.
Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton stated Blackwell didn't start due to a "violation of team rules."
Mississippi State guards Caterrion Thompson and Anastasia Hayes carried the offensive workload for Mississippi State. Thompson scored 27 points with three steals, while Hayes contributed 24 points with five rebounds and assists each.
The Bulldogs made more three pointers than they missed, making 14 of its 27 shots against the Tigers. This helped the Bulldogs continue to build on its lead throughout the game.
Mizzou committed 20 turnovers, which costed them 24 points.
"Probably the most frustrating thing to me was not being able to take care of the ball," Pingeton said.
Blackwell would still provide from the bench, scoring 17 points, securing 16 rebounds with five assists. The junior guard earned her sixteenth double-double, tying DePaul's Aneesah Morrow for the most in women's college basketball.
Missouri forward Hayley Frank added and guard Haley Troup were the only other Mizzou players in double figures. The Tigers will travel to Alabama to play the Crimson Tide on Sunday at 5 pm CT.