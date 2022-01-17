COLUMBIA- The Missouri Tigers' undefeated home win streak is no longer in tact.
The Georgia Bulldogs, ranked No. 13 in the nation, knocked off the Tigers 72-62 at Mizzou Arena Monday night, snapping the 9-game win streak the Tigers had held at home this season. It's the first time Mizzou has lost at home all season.
"They're a very, very stingy defensive team, and we knew that coming in," said head coach Robin Pingeton. "We knew it was going to be really important."
Georgia started the game on a 7-0 run. Eventually, the Tiger offense would get things going, with Hayley Frank, Lauren Hanson and Aijha Blackwell making baskets, but Georgia was one step ahead all night.
Mizzou kept the game close, but never spent time in the lead. Pingeton noted that Georgia's quick pace forced Mizzou to be on their toes.
"I didn't think we played with great pace in that first half, I felt like they sped us up," said Pingeton. "I thought we settled in, in that second quarter, and gave ourselves a chance."
Despite the loss, Mizzou's 3rd in a row, Pingeton emphasized the difficulty of Mizzou's schedule.
"We're playing some really good teams," said Pingeton. "My message in the locker room is we've got to be able to control what we can control better. I just felt like there's some turnovers that that really didn't need to happen.
"I think that's where we're coming up a little bit short is our focus," said Pingeton, "our attention to detail, our discipline to dominate simple."
Aijha Blackwell turned in another stellar performance, scoring a season-high 27 points. Blackwell also nabbed 13 rebounds, part of her 13th double-double of the season.
"I'm just doing what my team needed me to do, what Coach P needed me do," said Blackwell, who was honored for 1,000 career points, a feat she accomplished against Jan. 6 against Auburn. "Just drive to the basket, draw fouls and get to the line. I didn't convert well, in my eyes, but just doing what's best for the team."
Hayley Frank also contributed in a big way to Mizzou's scoring, with 18 points on the night, including going 4-for-8 from the 3-point line.
"It's definitely not a good feeling losing," said Frank. "No one on this squad likes to lose, but we've had after these losses some really tough film sessions. I'm sure we're going to go back tomorrow and have another one and just really strategic, breaking down the things we need to do better, a lot of it is controllable things. We get a few of these things figured out and I feel like we're winning nice ball games against really good teams."
As for the Bulldogs, they were led by senior Jenna Staiti's double-double (22 points, 12 rebounds). Helping Georgia's cause were Que Morrison (18 points, 6 rebounds) and Sarah Ashlee Barker (11 points).
The Tigers, now 13-5 overall and 2-3 in SEC play, will look to even up their conference record as they travel to Music City for their next matchup. They will be taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville Thursday night.