BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Mizzou Women's Basketball team has been voted to finish 12th in the SEC by a panel of both SEC and national media members.
The Tigers were only ahead of Auburn and Vanderbilt in the poll. The South Carolina Gamecocks were voted to win the conference.
The full list is below:
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- LSU
- Arkansas
- Ole Miss
- Florida
- Kentucky
- Mississippi State
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
Mizzou standout forward Hayley Frank was voted to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team. She is the only Tiger to make it to a preseason All-SEC team.
Frank averaged 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for Missouri last year.
National name 🐯 pic.twitter.com/caYX5PjAae— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) October 18, 2022
The Tigers tip-off their season at Missouri State on Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. CT.