COLUMBIA- The Missouri Women's Basketball team is off to a 5-0 start after beating UT Martin 60-55. The Tigers trailed by one at halftime, but used a big 3rd quarter to come from behind.
Four Mizzou players were in double figures. Hayley Frank led the way with 15 points, Sara-Rose Smith had 12, and both Lauren Hansen and Ashton Judd had 11 points. Sara-Rose Smith also tallied a double-double as she had 12 rebounds to go along with her 12 points.
Smith said that this year her basketball IQ has improved.
"We spoke about last year, I would always be wanting to move all the time. And I think just having poise a little bit now and knowing when to make the cut and to make the right cut," Smith said.
Despite Missouri shooting 24% from three-point range they were able to hit 86% of their free throws. They were 92% from the line in the fourth quarter which helped them secure the win.
Head Coach Robin Pingeton knows that the team has room for improvement.
"We just have to continue to get better in some areas, 17 turnovers is unacceptable, I thought we did a good job from the free throw line, and that probably saved tonight to be honest with you, a lot more aggressive around the rim and it gave us an opportunity to get to that free throw line." Pingeton said.
She added that the teams consistency is crucial to future success.
"So I love love, love this team. Maybe I've said it a million times this is this is a great team. And you know, we're not gonna get too high and we're not gonna get too low. And it's a marathon, not a sprint."
The next Mizzou women's basketball team next game is on Monday, Nov. 21, against Wake Forest in the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship in the Bahamas.