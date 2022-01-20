The Missouri Tigers picked up a much needed win against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Thursday. Mizzou snapped a three game losing streak with the 66-52 win.
"You lose three in a row," Mizzou head coach Robin Pingeton said. "A couple heartbreaks in there, it was a must win."
The game was defensive to begin in the first half. Mizzou held a narrow 28-23 lead at halftime in a solid defensive performance.
Mizzou guard Aijha Blackwell finished with zero points in the first half. However, Blackwell secured five rebounds on the defensive side of the floor.
Blackwell finished with 10 points and 17 rebounds on the night. Blackwell has now recorded 14 double doubles on the season to lead the NCAA.
The Tigers had five steals and forced the Commodores to commit 11 turnovers in the first half alone. Vanderbilt finished the game with 18 turnovers.
The Tigers saw consistent scoring from their starters. Hayley Frank, Haley Troup, Lauren Hansen and Blackwell all finished the game in double figures.
"It felt like our backs were against the wall," Pingeton said. "[I'm] really proud of the way our girls responded."
The three ball began to fall for the Tigers in the second half. They finished shooting nearly 53% from the three point line.
This game was originally scheduled to be played on Jan. 2, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
Mizzou moves to .500 in conference play at 3-3 on the season. the Tigers will continue conference play be hosting the Texas A&M Aggies at 5 pm on Sunday.