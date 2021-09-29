COLUMBIA - Mizzou Women's Golf secured a big victory Wednesday afternoon after winning their 7th consecutive team championship at their home-based event, the Johnie Imes Invitational at the Club at Old Hawthorne.
The invitational ran from Monday until Wednesday afternoon and Mizzou stayed on top of the leaderboard from the beginning.
"It was close, obviously they're pretty excited right now, but really the first two days for us is where we won and separated the first two rounds were really important for us," said Mizzou Head Women's Golf coach, Stephanie Priesmeyer.
This marks head coach Stephanie Priesmeyer's 18th career tournament victory at Missouri.
Mizzou's Keagan Dunn placed third overall at the tournament after shooting a career-best throughout the past three days.
Dunn shot under par all three rounds, with her first round finishing at 2-under at 70 and then finishing the last two rounds with a pair of 3-under 69's. The last two rounds marked a new-career low round for Dunn.
In the last round of the Invitational, the tigers shot 8-over as a team and Oral Roberts, who finished in second place crept closer and closer throughout the day.
"I'll be very honest, it had me a little nervous and I could see the momentum kind of shifting to Oral Roberts," said Priesmeyer. "We did hold on and that 16-shot lead did was pretty critical for us, but overall we got that victory."
Mizzou finished the tournament shooting 865 with Oral Roberts trailing just by 2-strokes at 867.
Mizzou will take a two-week break before heading to Texas to compete in the Jim West Challenge from Oct.17-18.