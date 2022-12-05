COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is keeping the winningest coach in its wrestling history at home.
Head Coach Brian Smith and Missouri have agreed to an extension that will see Smith lead the Tigers until the 2026-2027 season.
Since taking over the job in 1998, Smith leads the program in wins (319) and winning percentage (.737). He's also been honored as the top wrestling coach in the NCAA twice in his career, once by W.I.N Magazine in 2007 and again by the National Wrestling Coaches Association in 2017.
He was inducted in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 20, 2022.
"Denise and I are truly blessed with how Mizzou and the city of Columbia have embraced and supported us,” Smith said. “They have made this a special place to raise a family, to have so many special friends and to have a place to call home."
"Brian's values-driven approach and commitment to academics, athletics and leadership development epitomize our department mission," Reed-Francois said. "Through an intentional approach, he's built Tiger Style into a culture of excellence producing eleven consecutive conference championships, national champions, record academic achievements and an engaged and passionate wrestling fan base. With Brian's commitment to continuous growth in every facet of the program, the future is bright for Mizzou Wrestling."
Missouri Wrestling next takes on the University of Northern Iowa Open on Dec. 10.