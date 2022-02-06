COLUMBIA- The University of Missouri wrestling team earned a comeback win over No. 10 Oklahoma State at Hearnes Center Sunday afternoon.
MU recovered from a double-digit deficit to win, 21-20. After falling behind 12-0 early, the Tigers turned the tide with No. 1 Keegan O'Toole in the 165-pound weight class. O'Toole, a freshman, earned his 15th win of the season with a 3-2 defeat of No. 10 Travis Whittlake.
Redshirt freshman Sean Harman got a big upset win at 174 pounds. Harman defeated No. 10 Dustin Plott by a 5-4 decision. This was Harman's third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
Harman has subsituted for starter Peyton Mocco for the past two weeks. Head coach Brian Smith was impressed by Harman's effort.
"It's just been unreal. He beat a top-ten kid in the country; that's special. That's a freshman going out there and beating to ranked guys and we needed it," Smith said.
The Tigers got two big wins by fall late in the duel. Redshirt sophomore Zach Elam got the win at 285 pounds, and redshirt freshman Noah Surtin won at 125 pounds.
Zach Elam's win was his first win by fall this season. After the dual, Elam said today's close victory was good for the team.
"You know, it shows a lot of grit, a lot of battle. You know, we just went out and competed hard. There're some weights that got away from us and some that went our way. I think we came out on top and we wrestled tough today," he said.
The Tigers will face Arizona State in Tempe on February 12. The dual is set for 7 p.m.