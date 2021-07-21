Missouri senior running back Tyler Badie became the latest Tiger to be named to a pre-season award watch list. Badie was named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday. The award goes to college football's best running back each season.
Badie joins his teammates Connor Bazelak (Davey O'Brien) and Trajan Jeffcoat (Bednarik) on pre-season award watch lists. He is Mizzou's top returning running back after rushing for 242 yards and 6 touchdowns in Missouri's COVID-shortened 2020 season. Badie has been a productive back during his Mizzou career, rushing for a total of 1,136 yards in three seasons.