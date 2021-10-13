COLUMBIA - After a lopsided loss to Tennessee on Oct. 2, Mizzou head football coach Eliah Drinkwitz said that change needed to occur.
Drinkwitz put a renewed focus on competition in practice heading into the Homecoming Game against North Texas. The starting lineup against the Mean Green had some new looks.
Chad Bailey, a junior linebacker from Texas, started over Blaze Alldredge and held his own against North Texas.
Bailey recorded 2 solo tackles and 5 total tackles in Missouri's homecoming win, which was a season high for him. More importantly, Bailey brought a different energy to the Tiger defense.
"I thought he was more downhill, I thought he was physical, I thought he was trying to take away yardage from the offense," said Drinkwitz.
The Missouri defense desperately needed this energy and physicality that Bailey brought to the table.
"He's from Texas, I don't really know how to explain it, but Chad walks a certain way, talks a certain way, he brings energy a certain way that's positive," said junior defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire.
Although Drinkwitz said that there are things that Bailey has to improve to be a stronger linebacker, he was pleased with the way Bailey showed up against the Mean Green.
"You have to be constantly taking ground from the offense and he was able to do that... I thought he played well," said Drinkwitz.