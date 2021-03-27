Parker Braun became the latest player to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, a Mizzou source confirmed to KOMU 8 Sports on Saturday morning. Braun, a 6'8" redshirt sophomore forward, follows Xavier Pinson who entered the Portal on Tuesday.
Braun was originally a walk-on but earned a scholarship during his three seasons at Missouri. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2018-19 and later earned a scholarship, playing in 24 games as a redshirt freshman in 2019-20.
Known as perhaps the best pure jumper on the team, Braun wowed fans with his dunks and grew into a key role player for the Tigers as a redshirt sophomore this past season. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds per game in 2020-21, including a career-high 8 points in Mizzou's road win at Wichita State in December.
An Overland Park, KS native Braun is the son of former Mizzou women's basketball player Lisa Braun (Sandbothe) and the nephew of former Tiger men's player Mike Sandbothe. His brother, Christian, is a standout player at Kansas.