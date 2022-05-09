While hundreds of college athletes have flooded the transfer portal in recent months, Mizzou's top men's basketball player said on Monday that he's not going anywhere. Kobe Brown announced on Instagram that he intends to return for his fourth season in a Tiger uniform.
"No place I'd rather be," Brown said in the post that hit the web around 2 pm on Monday. "Let's run it back!"
Brown will play his first season under new Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates in 2022-23. He was named 2nd team All-SEC this past season after averaging 12.5 points per game to lead the team. He also led Mizzou and was 6th in the SEC averaging 7.6 rebounds per game.
Brown will be listed as a Senior for the upcoming season but retains two years of eligibility due to the NCAA granting all athletes an extra "COVID year" following the 2020-21 season. He started all 33 games for Missouri last season and has made 84 starts over his first three seasons as a Tiger.