COLUMBIA- In a move that many have anticipated for weeks, Mizzou star forward Kobe Brown officially declared for the NBA Draft on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the announcement on social media saying he, "can't say thank you enough" to Mizzou fans. Brown said in the post that he intends to maintain his final year of college eligibility, leaving the door open for a potential return to Mizzou.
𝙏𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙠 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙈𝙞𝙯𝙯𝙤𝙪 🖤 #𝙙𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙜 pic.twitter.com/dVBWTflWCX— Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) April 23, 2023
"It has been a dream of mine to play in the NBA," said Brown. "I will be declaring for the Draft while maintaining my last year of eligibility."
Brown was a 1st Team All-SEC performer for Missouri during the 2022-23 season, leading the team in scoring and rebounding. He was also 3rd in the SEC in field goal percentage, knocking down 55.3% of his shots.
The pre-Draft includes the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago May 16th to the 21st. Players usually have private workouts and interviews with various NBA teams leading up to the Draft as well. Brown has until May 31st to decide if he wants to return to school.
In an era of constantly-changing rosters in college sports, Brown was a mainstay at Missouri for four years. He played in 123 games, starting 119 of them, from 2019 to 2023.
"CoMo and the entire state of Missouri have been so good to me over the years," said Brown in his post announcing the decision. "You all have opened your arms to me and my family and instantly made this a new home."
The 2023 NBA Draft takes place on June 22nd at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.