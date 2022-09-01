COLUMBIA - A slow start hampered Mizzou's offense early, but three first-half interceptions changed the momentum for the Tigers.
Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC) defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Thursday night by a score of 52-24
It's the first win of the season for Mizzou.
As fans awaited for Luther Burden to make his debut, the defense took no time to put their stamp of the game.
"Defense, wow what a difference a year makes," Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. " You can't say enough about the effort that those guys had. Blake Baker did an unbelievable job, and not just Blake, but that whole staff: DJ, Coach Peeps, Coach Al, Coach Pogue, and all those guys. I mean, what a great job."
Jaylon Carlies intercepted Bulldog quarterback Matthew Downing on the 8th play from scrimmage. The first for Mizzou defense on the season.
Brady Cook and the offense couldn't capitalize on the turnover, going 3 and out on their first possession.
After a Louisiana Tech field goal made it 3-0 Bulldogs, the Tigers moved into 1st and goal position as the first quarter expired.
Cody Schrader punched it in the for the first touchdown of the season on a 5-yard run on the initial play of the second quarter. Schrader led Division-II in rushing yards last season at Truman State and was named the starter before Thursday's game.
Missouri's defense started to takeover in a clear momentum shift of the game, forcing Downing to throw interceptions on back to back drives.
The first to Joseph Charleston, that Charleston would take to the house. That put the Tigers up 14-3. The Clemson transfer also added 4 tackles for Missouri.
"I saw the ball get tipped and I saw Martez [Manuel] running back for it, but I wasn't sure if he was going to get it or not," Charleston said. "Once I saw that it was kind of a little bit too far for him, I just kept going and caught it, and after that, honestly, I don't know. I just let my body do the rest."
The next drive, Ty'Ron Hopper would find the pick to set the offense up on the Missouri 38. The Florida transfer had a team-high six tackles with two tackles for loss, a sack, and the interception.
"I just read the quarterbacks eyes and he threw it to me," Hopper said. "It felt good in the first game with the Tigers and all, but I feel like I got some things I need to clean up."
Mizzou didn't look back from there, and fans finally got to see the Luther Burden show.
Burden would go on to score the next 2 Tiger touchdowns. The first a 5-yard slip screen that Burden forced 4 missed tackles on. That came with 7:05 left in the second quarter to put Mizzou up 21-3.
"I just wanted to touch the zone really bad, so I did anything possible to get in there," Burden said.
The Tiger defense wasn't perfect, giving up a couple of splash play touchdowns. The first came on a 75-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Downing to Griffin Hebert. Hebert ran a stick route on the play.
After a Harrison Mevis field goal to end the half, Burden got right back to work in the 3rd with a 1-yard run from the wildcat position. There appeared to be a miscommunication on the play as Burden ran into Dominic Lovett after the snap. When asked after the game if Lovett had any chance of getting the ball, Burden replied with a no and a laugh.
That would make the score 31-10.
Cook added the lead with a 20-yard touchdown run late in the 3rd to make 38-10. One of five rushing touchdowns by the Missouri offense on the night.
"I thought we spread the ball well. A lot of different people touched the ball and made big plays," Cook said. "Obviously, Luther made some big plays, Domo [Dominic Lovett] made some big plays, and found Barrett [Banister] on a couple, so that was very exciting."
Louisiana Tech changed quarterbacks to Parker McNeil midway through the 3rd. Mizzou's defense gave up another long touchdown pass at the beginning of the 4th quarter. This time McNeil to Cyrus Allen for 64 yards and the score to make it 38-10.
Nate Peat scored also added a late rushing touchdown on a 34-yard run. He led all Mizzou's rushers on the night with 77 yards on 19 carries.
Mizzou won 52-24.
Notable stat lines:
- Brady Cook: 18/27-196YDS-1TD-1INT, 7CAR-61YDS-1 TD
- Luther Burden: 3REC-17YDS-1TD, 3CAR-26YDS-1TD
- Nathaniel Peat: 9CAR-77YDS-1TD, 2REC-18YDS
- Cody Schrader: 16CAR-69YDS-1TD, 1REC (-8)YDS
Mizzou will look to continue their winning ways on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats next week. That game is scheduled to kick off at 11 am CT on ESPN2.