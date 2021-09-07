A pair of Mizzou athletes earned awards from the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday. Mizzou Soccer's Milena Fischer is the SEC Freshman of the Week after her 2 goal effort against Notre Dame, including the game-winner in overtime. Mizzou Volleyball's Kaylee Cox received the same honor from the SEC in her sport.
Cox helped the Missouri Volleyball team pick up its first two wins of the season at the Cardinal Classic in Louisville. The freshman outside hitter from Flower Mound, TX set two career highs on the weekend: 17 digs against Northern Kentucky and 21 kills against South Dakota. Both matches yielded double-doubles for Cox, a first for a Mizzou freshman since 2017.
Fischer, a freshman from Germany, scored her first career goal at Missouri less than 3 minutes in to Mizzou's win over Notre Dame on Sunday. She later added her second career goal, a game-winner in overtime as she slipped to the ground but still beat the keeper in the upper right hand corner of the goal. Fischer also had an assist on the game-winning goal in overtime against Miami (FL) last Thursday.