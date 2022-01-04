Missouri’s Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen chest bump

Missouri’s Mama Dembele and Lauren Hansen chest bump following a game-winning layup Thursday at Mizzou Arena. 

COLUMBIA- After upsetting then number 1 South Carolina last Thursday at Mizzou Arena, Missouri's Hayley Frank and Lauren Hansen were named Co-Players of the Week by the SEC on Tuesday.  Mizzou's win over the Gamecocks was the program's first victory over a number 1 team in program history,.

Hayley Frank looks for someone to pass to

Missouri’s Hayley Frank looks for someone to pass to Nov. 23 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Frank is second on the team in points heading into Thursday’s game against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville.

Frank and Hansen scored 21 points each in the upset.  Frank was a near perfect 7 for 8 shooting in the win.  She's averaging 15.1 points per game, second only to Aijah Blackwell on the team.

Guard Lauren Hansen sinks a two pointer

Guard Lauren Hansen sinks a shot Thursday at Mizzou Arena. Hansen had 21 points on the day, tying with teammate Hayley Frank for game-high honors.

Hansen's game-winning layup with less than a second remaining in overtime sealed the win over South Carolina.  She also added a career-high 7 rebounds.

Mizzou's next game after the upset on Sunday at Vanderbilt was postponed due to COVID issues within the Mizzou program.  That game was rescheduled for January 20th and the Tigers are hopeful they will have enough players available to take on Auburn this Thursday.  The SEC requires teams to have at least 7 scholarship players and one coach available to play.

