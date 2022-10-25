COLUMBIA - The Jerry West Award, named after basketball great Jerry West, recognizes the top shooting guard in the country.
Mizzou's Isiaih Mosley was named to the award's watch list Tuesday in an announcement from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. He's one of five SEC players to be named to the preseason watch list.
A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the initial list of 20 candidates, while a fan vote begins Friday, October 28.
Mosley transferred to Mizzou this past offseason after a three year run at Missouri State. Mosley is a two-time first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and a 2022 Mid-Major All-American.
The senior guard has distinguished himself as an elite scorer. In the 2021-22 season he became one of only three players in Division I play in the last 20 years to put up a 50-40-90 shooting season, shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from beyond the three-point line and 90.2 percent from the free-throw line.
𝙊𝙣𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙩𝙤𝙥 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙤𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙜𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙙𝙨 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙮Congrats to @Isiaihletrellm1 on being one of 20 players named to the Jerry West Award Watch List on Tuesday! #MIZ 🐯Full Story ⏩ https://t.co/fkiFvRD2ry pic.twitter.com/UFbWarvQRv— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 25, 2022
Mosley is also a Rock Bridge High School alum, leading the Bruins to a state championship in 2019.
Fans can vote for the award in three rounds, with the first round beginning on Friday. The list will be narrowed down to 10 players in January, and then down to five in late February. From there, the five finalists will be presented to West and selection committee where a winner will be selected.
Mosley and the Tigers will play an exhibition game before their official season starts. That exhibition will be against Washington University out of St. Louis on Nov. 3. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT at Mizzou Arena.
The official season starts on Nov. 7 against Southern Indiana. That game also has a 7 p.m. CT tip-off at Mizzou Arena.